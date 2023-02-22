Caldwell Police arrest two suspects for shooting near College of Idaho

The two men are from Meridian.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police announced in a press release that they have arrested two suspects in a shooting that happened earlier this week near the College of Idaho.

“Today is another example of how professional, dedicated and relentless our detectives are in the pursuit of justice for our community," Chief of Police, Rex Ingram said.

The two men arrested are, Milo Yerby, 19, from Meridian and Traystin Riach, 19, from Meridian. Both are charged with the unlawful discharge of a firearm at a dwelling, rioting and intimidating a witness.

As KTVB previously reported, during a party and after an altercation, people shot towards the direction of the party and hit several cars. No one was hurt.

The Caldwell Police encourage anyone with more information to contact non-emergency dispatch at 54-7531 or 343-COPS.

