Man suspected of firing shots in Caldwell arrested

33-year-old Ladislado Felix is facing multiple felonies after he was arrested by Caldwell Police in connection to a May 15 shooting.

BOISE, Idaho — A 33-year-old man is facing multiple felonies after he was arrested by the Caldwell Police Department on Wednesday in connection to a shooting on May 15.

Police said Ladislado Felix was identified as a suspect after officers responded to reports of shots fired on South Georgia Avenue in Caldwell around 7:30 p.m. on May 15. Shell casings were recovered and Felix was connected to the shooting through witness information and surveillance video in the area.

After police obtained a search warrant, firearms and ammunition were found inside Felix's residence. Caldwell Police said detectives uncovered evidence of "several crimes" during their investigation of the incident.

Felix was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, destroying evidence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic battery in the presence of a child.

Watch more Local News: