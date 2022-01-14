Caldwell meth dealer gets nine-year sentence

Dagoberto Leroy Turnbull, 32, sold a quarter-pound of meth to another person on two separate occasions.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man who was convicted of selling methamphetamine was sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

Dagoberto Leroy Turnbull, 32, was charged after selling the drugs to another person on two separate occasions. Turnbull sold a quarter-pound of meth to the person on Dec. 22, 2020, then an additional quarter-pound three weeks later, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho.

When he was arrested in February 2021, officials said, Turnbull had a half-ounce of methamphetamine and $3,300 in cash on him.

"Turnbull has a long and violent criminal history with convictions ranging from grand theft to battery," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in a press release.

In addition to the prison sentence, Turnbull was also ordered to serve five years on supervised probation.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Nampa Police Department, and Meridian Police Department.

Watch more crime news: