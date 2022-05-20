Caldwell man shot and killed; woman facing murder charge

Police said a 65-year-old woman called 911 and confessed to shooting the man in a garage Thursday night.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell woman faces a first-degree murder charge after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Caldwell Police said Friday that 65-year-old Cacilie Cordova called 911 and confessed to shooting a 39-year-old man at a residence on Everett Street near South 16th Avenue.

Officers who responded to the call at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday found Cordova and the victim in a detached garage. An ambulance crew took the man to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was later pronounced dead.

Caldwell Police detectives interviewed Cordova and booked her into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of murder. Police are still investigating, and additional charges may soon follow.

Based on the circumstances, the Caldwell Police Department said, investigators have determined this to be an isolated event and believe there is no threat to the public.

