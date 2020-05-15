Caldwell man accused of sexual battery of a teen

Raymond Carrel was booked into the Canyon County Jail this week. Detectives say a 17-year-old girl reported that he had forced sexual contact with her.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Caldwell man on three counts of sexual battery of minor.

Deputies took Raymond W. Carrel, 57, into custody and booked him into jail on Wednesday, following an investigation by detectives into allegations that he had forced sexual contact with an underage girl.

According to detectives, the 17-year-old girl told them that Carrel pushed her down on a bed and forced her to have unwanted sexual contact with him on April 30 at Carrels home, located on Towns Circle in Caldwell.

The sheriff's office says that during an interview with detectives, Carrel admitted to having sexual contact with the victim on April 30, and knowing that she was 17 years old.

The sheriff's office also says he admitted to having sex with the girl in the summer of 2019, then paying her $300.

Carrel is being held on a $500,000 bond.