Caldwell man charged with lewd conduct with a minor

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 24-year-old Caldwell man was charged with lewd conduct after having sexual contact with a 14-year-old Star girl, the Ada County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

Omar Jacovi Lopez Jr. was arrested Wednesday by the office's ACTION team. Lopez is also charged with sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years old and detectives are concerned the Caldwell man may have more victims.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) received third-party information earlier in April reporting Lopez had illegal sexual contact with the girl in March.

Lopez met the Star girl in mid-March through Snapchat, telling her he was 18 years old. ACSO detectives found evidence determining Lopez was aware of the girl's age when they met in March.

The Caldwell man drove to the girl's home in Star and took her to a construction area nearby after picking her up. Lopez "forcibly sexually assaulted" the girl before driving her home, officials said.

Lopez is currently being held in the Canyon County Jail, but is expected to be transferred to Ada County. A warrant for Lopez's arrest was issued by prosecutors earlier this week.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the Star case or other possible victims to call (208) 577-3704 or email ahagemanturner@adacounty.id.gov.

Lewd conduct is punishable up to life in prison.

