Caldwell man, 75, charged with sexual exploitation of a child

James David Taylor was arrested Tuesday.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man is facing a felony charge after an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

James David Taylor, 75, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office provided few details about what Taylor is accused of doing, but Idaho's sexual exploitation statute typically deals with child pornography cases. It's unclear whether Taylor is suspected of accessing such content, or creating it.

The Caldwell Police Department, District 3 Probation and Parole Office and the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC in the investigation.