CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for repeatedly stalking his former girlfriend, who had a no-contact order against him.

David Valadez, 23, will have to serve at least half that sentence before he will become eligible for parole.

The victim had gotten the no-contact order against Valadez after he attacked her in October. But despite the order, he did not leave her alone, officials say.

Valadez was arrested for felony stalking in January 2019, then arrested again on the same charge in May while out on bond in the earlier stalking case.

His ex-girlfriend told police that he harassed her and drove by her home multiple times. Valadez would also follow the victim around when she was driving and tailgate her. The woman said he frequently texted and called her as well, often in a threatening manner.

Police say that after his arrest, investigators found packaging for a GPS-tracking device inside Valadez’s vehicle. The packaging was a match to a GPS device found secured to the underside of the victim's car.

“This was an extremely frightening situation for this victim, so I want to commend her for having the courage to speak up and contact police,” said Prosecutor Bryan Taylor. “I also want to commend the Caldwell Police Department for their work in helping put this man behind bars. Cases like this are a sad reminder of the impact domestic violence can have on our community. That is why it is so important for victims to speak up and ask for help.”