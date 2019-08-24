IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A Caldwell man charged for a murder that happened more than two decades ago appeared in an Idaho Falls courtroom on Friday.



Brian Dripps was in court for a preliminary hearing.



Investigators say he confessed to murdering Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls in 1996.



Six witnesses were called to testify.



Dripps sat next to his attorney listening to the horrifying details of the murder scene.



It's a murder, investigators say he confessed to on May 19 - just three months ago.



The majority of the witnesses were involved with handling evidence in 1996.

RELATED: 'It was a shock for everybody': Family of Angie Dodge reacts to Caldwell man's arrest in cold case murder

That includes Detective Sage Albright, who says he was there when Dripps gave his confession earlier this year.



Dripps' attorney made an objection since the detectives didn't physically read Dripps his Miranda rights out loud and instead had him sign a waiver stating them.



The judge ruled that his rights didn't need to be read aloud and that some could argue that giving him his rights in writing is better than having them read to him.



RELATED: Caldwell man charged in Idaho Falls cold-case murder of Angie Dodge

Dripps’ attorney also had some objections to the interview where he confessed to killing Dodge because he mentioned wanting an attorney but continued to make more statements regarding the murder.



After considering the DNA evidence, the judge bound Dripps to District Court for an arraignment.



He is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 10.