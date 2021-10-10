Police arrested a man for possessing a fire arm along with a large amount of ammunition officials say

BOISE, Wash. — An Idaho man was sentenced to 34 months in federal prison Friday for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Caldwell man, Alejandro T. Batriz, 37, was the front passenger in a car traveling on Ash Street in Caldwell. Caldwell Police officers attempted a traffic stop, but the car fled. Officers blocked the car at the West Valley Medical center drive and the car struck a police vehicle. Batriz then exited the vehicle and ran on foot.

According to the police report, Batriz reached into his front pocket and dropped a Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number along with a black backpack that contained ammunition into a gutter while running from the police.

Authorities said the firearm was loaded with one round of ammunition in the chamber. Authorities also found a loaded magazine containing 9 mm ammunition in Batriz’s pocket as well as more ammunition 50 feet from the car after apprehending him said police.

Authorities have not released information as to who Batriz’s driver was or where they were going.

Senior U.S. District Bill R. Wilson also ordered Batriz to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Batriz pleaded guilty to the charge on July 12, 2021.