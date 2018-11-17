MINIDOKA COUNTY — A Caldwell man is in jail facing felony eluding and aggravated assault charges after a chase in which police pursued him from Heyburn to Pocatello.

The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office says Justin Earl Clayborn, 36, fled from police after he was stopped for speeding shortly before 2 p.m. Friday on Interstate 84 at milepost 207, in Minidoka County. The pursuit went into the cities of Heyburn and Rupert, back on to I-84 into Cassia County, then onto I-86 and into Power County. The sheriff's office says the speeds exceeded 115 miles per hour at times.

The pursuit ended on the I-86 on ramp at the Pocatello Airport.

A building next to the airport and three Minidoka Co. Sheriff's vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

Two Minidoka Co. deputies received minor injuries in the crashes. Medical staff evaluated and released both deputies at the scene.

Clayborn was booked into the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center. He's being held on suspicion of eluding police and aggravated battery in connection with Friday's pursuit.

Court records show that Clayborn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8, 2019, for burglary in Canyon County, where he pleaded guilty to that charge in September.

The Minidoka Co. Sheriff's Office was assisted by Heyburn Police, Rupert Police, Idaho State Police, the Power County Sheriff's Office, Fort Hall Tribal Police and American Falls EMS.

