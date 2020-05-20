5th person charged in Caldwell kidnapping, robbery; bond set at $5M

The reported victims contacted the Canyon County Sheriff's Office on April 26 and said they were attacked April 21 because of a past, failed car sale.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A fifth person has been charged in an alleged kidnapping and robbery that left two men severely injured outside a Caldwell property in April.

The Idaho Press reports Andres Rodriguez, 46, of Caldwell, was arrested Friday and booked in the Canyon County Jail on a $5 million bond. He's charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, burglary, grand theft and a persistent violator offense.

Other people charged in the case include Natalio Sanchez, 32, Roberto Solorio, 39, Miguel Molina, 29, and Kaila Wheaton, 18, all of Nampa.

The reported victims contacted the Canyon County Sheriff's Office on April 26 and said they were attacked April 21 because of a past, failed car sale involving one of the men and Solorio, who reportedly "was upset … over the lost money," according to a probable cause affidavit.

The men who reported the attack have not been named publicly. Solorio is accused of luring them to a Caldwell property, where they said they were tortured for more than four hours before agreeing to hand over their possessions, the affidavit shows.

Deputies located many of the reported missing items during a search at the Caldwell property in the 4400 block of Farmway Road, including several firearms, 1922 Chevrolet truck and a knife collection.

Canyon County investigators said Rodriguez was found in possession of one of the stolen handguns and two collapsible batons. Rodriguez initially claimed he wasn't present for the attack before later admitting to watching Molina, Sanchez and Solorio fighting the men, the affidavit shows. He also said the gun allegedly was given to him by Solorio.

Solorio, Molina and Wheaton were arrested the day of the April 26 search, and Sanchez was taken into custody May 7. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rodriguez, Wheaton, Solorio and Sanchez remained in the Canyon County Jail, according to online jail records. Molina bonded out and was released May 6.

The other defendants' charges are:

Solorio is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, a part II persistent violator offense, and two counts of witness intimidation.

Wheaton is charged with first-degree aiding and abetting kidnapping, aiding and abetting robbery and aggravated battery.

Molina is charged with first-degree aiding and abetting kidnapping, aiding and abetting robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Sanchez is charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, a part II persistent violator offense and aggravated battery.

If you enjoy reading articles like this one from our partners at the Idaho Press, please consider subscribing to them for newspaper delivery or digital access to help ensure stories like this are told.

More from our partners at the Idaho Press: Governor urges Idahoans to stay vigilant against COVID-19 as state reopens

Watch more crime news: