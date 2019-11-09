CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell wrestling club is looking for whomever vandalized their bus.

Windows were broken on the Cougar Wrestling Club school bus.

The club says the bus was parked at Caldwell High School and was vandalized sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

According to the wrestling team's Facebook page, rocks and bottles were thrown through the windows.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-455-3115.