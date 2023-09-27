3 men charged in connection to August beating death in Caldwell

44-year-old Jeremy Jones died on the way to the hospital on Aug. 1 after being beaten and repeatedly pistol-whipped.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell police say three people have been charged in the death of a 44-year-old man in August.

Jeremy Jones died on the way to the hospital on Aug. 1 after being beaten and repeatedly pistol-whipped, according to investigators.

Police say a grand jury indicted Kyle McGinnis, Tommy Vallotton and Richard Laine for various felony charges.

McGinnis is charged with first-degree murder in Jones’ death.

All three also face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and a weapons enhancement.

All three have been arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

“This is one step closer to justice being served and could not have happened without the valiant efforts of our personnel,” said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram. “I am proud of their commitment to excellence and service to our community.”

According to the Caldwell Police, officers initially responded to reports of a shooting on the 2400 block of College Avenue early in the morning on Aug. 1. When they arrived, they found Jones with life-threatening injuries. He died on his way to the hospital.

Police said Jones had been repeatedly pistol-whipped. Upon investigation, police found that a man who knew the victim had shot at the people who were beating him, and those suspects ran away.

Following that, police said they were notified that the Nampa Police Department responded to a call of two gunshot victims admitting themselves into a Nampa hospital. Police at the time said they believed the two were involved in the death of Jones but have not confirmed that as of Wednesday night.

