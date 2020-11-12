Police: 45-year-old man found in a car with a naked teen, detectives believe there may be more victims

Detectives already believe there may be other young victims who may have worked at his business, Wildside Wraps.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man was booked into the Canyon County Jail on Tuesday after police say officers saw the man with a naked girl inside a car.

The Nampa Police Department said officers went to check out a suspicious vehicle in the area of E Franklin Road in Nampa at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

According to Nampa Chief of Police Joe Huff, when officers checked it out, they saw 45-year-old troy Groene in the car with an unclothed juvenile female.

Groene is now charged with sexual abuse of a child 16 or 17 years old.

The investigation into the Nampa man is ongoing, police say, but detectives already believe there may be other child or young girl victims who may have worked at his business, Wildside Wraps. The business is located off of Star Road and Cherry Lane in Nampa.

Nampa Police ask anyone with any information regarding this case or about other possible victims to contact either Detective Davenport at 208-468-5623, Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

