Police apprehend Meridian burglary suspect near Eagle Road overpass

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police used a beanbag round to break out the window of a burglary suspect's car before taking him into custody Monday morning.

Officers say they received multiple calls about a "suspicious suspect" at a business complex near Eagle and Franklin roads.

Police responded to the area and found 33-year-old Genaro Marquis Johnson of Meridian sitting in his car near the Eagle Road overpass.

Johnson would not get out of his vehicle, according to police, prompting an officer to shoot a non-lethal beanbag round at his car window, breaking it.

No other shots were fired, Meridian Police said. Johnson was arrested and transported to the Ada County Jail.

Investigators determined that one of the businesses in the business park had been burglarized. Police also say that Johnson was armed with a knife, although the department has not said whether he brandished it at any time during the encounter with officers.

Johnson is charged with felony burglary, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

