Boise Police: officers have located 9-year-old girl reported missing

The girl was last seen just before 11 p.m. Sunday at her family's home on Shoshone Street just west of Vista Avenue. BPD now says she is with a family member.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers have made contact with a 9-year-old girl reported missing earlier Monday morning from the Vista neighborhood.

"The investigation is ongoing, but our officers have made contact with Bridgette. We have information that she is with a family member," the Boise Police Department said in a message posted on Twitter just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Before police reported that they've located Bridgette, the girl had not been seen since 10:52 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at her family's home in the area of Shoshone and Kathryn streets. That's just west of Vista Avenue and north of Malad Street, in a neighborhood that includes Shoshone Park.

"Thank you to everyone who helped share this message," Boise Police also said in their update on Twitter.

The investigation is ongoing but our officers have made contact with Bridgette. We have information that she is with a family member. Thank you to everyone who helped share this message. https://t.co/d3eHKp9aqw — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 8, 2022

