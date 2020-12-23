23-year-old arrested in Garden City armed robbery

Brenden Joe Hayes, 23, is accused of showing a weapon and demanding cash at a business on Chinden Boulevard.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A Garden City man is in jail after police say he robbed a business early Wednesday morning.

Brenden Joe Hayes, 23, has been charged with felony robbery.

The incident happened at 4:35 a.m. at a business in the 3700 block of Chinden Boulevard in Garden City. The victim told Garden City Police that a man had entered the store, brandished a weapon and demanded money.

Police say the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim was able to provide a description of the robber and told police which direction he headed in after he left. Officers responded and found Hayes nearby.

Hayes was arrested after police say they connected him to the robbery. He was booked into the Ada County Jail, and is due to appear in court on Christmas Eve.

If convicted, Hayes will face a minimum of five years in prison.

