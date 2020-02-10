Police: Driver pulled gun during Meridian road-rage incident

The victim said a man in black Subaru aimed a gun at him as they both drove east on I-84.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Boise man is in jail after police say he pulled a gun on another driver during on the interstate Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on eastbound I-84.

According to Meridian Police, the victim called 911 to report that a man in a black Subaru had aimed a handgun at him while driving.

The caller followed the Subaru as it drove into Meridian, providing police dispatch with updates on the car's location.

Officers pulled the car over near the intersection of Meridian Road and West Overland Avenue, identifying the driver as 36-year-old Brandon Thomas of Boise. Investigators found a loaded Glock handgun in the suspect's Subaru.

Thomas was arrested on a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Ada County Jail, where he is currently being held without bail.