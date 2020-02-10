x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Crime

Police: Driver pulled gun during Meridian road-rage incident

The victim said a man in black Subaru aimed a gun at him as they both drove east on I-84.
Credit: Ada County Jail
Brandon Thomas of Boise was arrested on Oct. 1, 2020 on one felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he pointed a handgun at a driver on Interstate 84 on Thursday afternoon.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Boise man is in jail after police say he pulled a gun on another driver during on the interstate Thursday afternoon. 

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on eastbound I-84.

According to Meridian Police, the victim called 911 to report that a man in a black Subaru had aimed a handgun at him while driving.

RELATED: Police: Boise man arrested for pulling gun on honking driver

The caller followed the Subaru as it drove into Meridian, providing police dispatch with updates on the car's location. 

Officers pulled the car over near the intersection of Meridian Road and West Overland Avenue, identifying the driver as 36-year-old Brandon Thomas of Boise. Investigators found a loaded Glock handgun in the suspect's Subaru.

Thomas was arrested on a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Ada County Jail, where he is currently being held without bail. 

RELATED: Police: Broken windows at Boise building were shot at, broken

Thomas is due to appear in court Oct. 13 for a preliminary hearing.