BOISE -- A pair of suspected car thieves are in custody after police say they stole a vehicle with a 6-month-old baby inside.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Monday at a near the intersection of Emerald and Orchard streets.

Police say the car's owner had left the car running and the infant strapped in the backseat outside a store when two men jumped in and drove off with it. The car stopped at Orchard Street, and one of the men - identified as 23-year-old Raymundo Gutierrez of Boise - got out with the child.

Gutierrez handed the baby to the child's parent, who had run after the car, according to police. The infant was not hurt, and Gutierrez was taken into custody at the scene by arriving officers.

The other suspect, identified as Robert DeShazo, had driven away in the car by the time officers arrived, police say. DeShazo was taken into custody in Canyon County early Tuesday morning, and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

Gutierrez is charged with a felony count of accessory to grand theft, while DeShazo faces charges of felony theft and misdemeanor DUI. Both men could face additional charges, police say.

