BOISE -- Boise Police are searching for a man in a dinosaur costume who tumbled off an e-scooter Sunday afternoon, falling onto a woman walking by.

The drive-by dinosauring occurred at 6th and Front in downtown Boise at about 2 p.m.

According to police, a 59-year-old woman was walking across Front Street in the crosswalk when the man in the dinosaur costume fell off the back of a passing e-scooter, knocking her to the ground.

After crashing into the victim, police say, the man jumped back onto the e-scooter, which was being piloted by a woman dressed as Rainbow Brite. The pair then scooted away.

The 59-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

Investigators say they aren't sure what type of e-scooter the pair was riding. Both Lime and Bird recently launched in Boise.

According to Boise City Code, more than one person is not allowed on a single e-scooter.

Police say the suspects could face charges of misdemeanor reckless operation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or knows the identity of the dinosaur or his companion is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

