Boise man arrested after injuring Boise Police K9 with metal pipe

K9 Rico was treated for minor injuries, including a concussion, and released to his handler for recovery, according to Boise Police.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was arrested Sunday afternoon after injuring a K9 with a metal pipe. 41-year-old Nicholas Mcmanus was ultimately arrested and charged with two felony counts of assault upon certain personnel, as well as three misdemeanors.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, Boise Police (BPD) responded to reports of a suspicious man and vandalism in progress. Callers said the suspect was acting erratic, breaking sprinklers, damaging a fence and mailbox and hitting cars with rocks and sticks.

One caller claimed the man was carrying a metal pipe.

The first officer on the scene confirmed the man, later identified as Mcmanus, was carrying a one-inch thick, three to four-foot-long metal pipe when he was located near 18th Street and Franklin Road. The officer confronted the man, but his behavior became increasingly threatening, according to reports.

A second officer with a K9 named Rico arrived shortly after. While attempting to de-escalate the situation, the K9 was deployed to take Mcmanus into custody.

When the K9 was released, Mcmanus struck him with the pipe and took off running toward nearby businesses.

The K9 handler called the K9 back while other officers followed Mcmanus. He was ultimately taken into custody when the K9 was released again. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on the following charges:

Two felony counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel

Two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing officers

One misdemeanor count of failure to appear

Rico was treated for minor injuries, including a concussion, and released to his handler for recovery.

Watch more crime news: