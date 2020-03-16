Boy dead in 'random' Horseshoe Bend shooting; suspect in custody

The suspect has no known connection to the family that was targeted, according to the sheriff's office.

HORSESHOE BEND, IDAHO, Idaho — A child is dead after a man opened fire at a mobile home in Horseshoe Bend Sunday night.

The incident happened at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday night on Canyon Street, in front of a mobile home.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office identified the shooting suspect as 44-year-old Benjamin Michael Poirier of Emmett. He has no known connection to the family that was targeted, according to officials.

One child, a boy under the age of 12, was struck and killed by one of the bullets.

Dozens of evidence markers cover the ground in front of the mobile home, and the area is blocked off with crime scene tape.

A car appears to have been rammed into the mobile home.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived on scene within minutes, and took Poirier into custody with help from neighbors.

He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder. Officials at the scene told KTVB that no one besides the child was physically hurt.

A motive in the shooting has not been released. KTVB has a crew on scene, check back for updates.

