Artwork worth more than $400,000 stolen from padlocked truck

Boulder Police asked for the public's help finding several pieces of art that were stolen Dec. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department asked on Tuesday for the public's help in finding several pieces of artwork that were stolen from a padlocked truck outside a hotel last month.

Employees of a company transporting the artwork across the country stayed the night Dec. 14 at a hotel in the 5300-block of South Boulder Road, Boulder Police said.

The next morning, they found that someone had cut the padlock on the truck and had stolen five pieces of art and tools.

Police said there were other artworks on the truck, and only five pieces were stolen.

The stolen artwork, which Boulder Police shared images of, is valued at more than $400,000 in total, they said.

Police said the art had come from Los Angeles and was being delivered to locations in Colorado and New Mexico.

Online records show three of the paintings were sold at auction in Los Angeles in November.

Anyone with information on the theft can contact Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.