BOISE, Idaho — Noting a victim’s request that her assaulter get treatment, a 4th District judge chose probation over prison time for a Boise man initially charged with rape.

Zackary Byrd, 19, was sentenced Monday to 10 years of supervised probation, according to the Idaho Press.

He was initially charged with raping his housemate on Sept. 2, 2018. His first trial in April ended in mistrial when the jury couldn’t reach a verdict. A jury in his second trial in July convicted him not of rape, but of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony.

Rape is punishable by a life sentence in Idaho, and battery with intent to commit a serious felony carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Under the sentence 4th District Court Judge Richard Greenwood handed down, Byrd might not serve prison time at all. Greenwood ordered a suspended prison sentence, with three years fixed and another seven years possible. If Byrd is successful on probation, he won’t serve time in prison.

The judge also barred Byrd from having contact with the victim, unless she set up a meeting between the two of them with a counselor present.

That’s in large part due to the impassioned address from the victim, who said she had loved Byrd as her own child.

Byrd lived at her home in northwest Boise, near the intersection of State Street and Eagle Road, along with five other teenagers, two of whom were the woman’s children. The woman helped them find jobs and, in exchange, they paid her 20% of their earnings. The group was close, and the night before the incident, they had gone to a birthday party together. Byrd drank alcohol, smoked marijuana and did other drugs, and when he returned to the home, he was intoxicated. The woman was asleep in her bedroom with the door open that night, as usual. It’s then he stepped into her room and committed the crime, according to prosecutors and the woman’s own testimony in court.

“I opened my home to you, and I loved you as one of my children,” the woman said in court Monday. The Idaho Press is not naming the victim to protect her privacy.

All of the other teens in the home felt guilty, she said, because they were there when the battery occurred, and they didn’t know about it. The group, once familial, fell apart within a few months of that night, because its members no longer trusted one another. The teens moved out, she said, and she was just glad they finished high school.

She herself, however, lost her faith for a time because she felt too ashamed to go to church. There were days she couldn’t stop crying, she said, and couldn’t go to work either. She had nightmares and night terrors, and even her dogs’ attitudes shifted — they no longer trusted men. Deep down, she said, she couldn’t convince herself the incident was not her fault, or that she did not deserve it.

“My depression got so bad that I had contemplated suicide at times,” she said.

Yet, in what Greenwood called a “somewhat extraordinary” sense of empathy, she said she still loved him.

“I want you to know I still love you, and I pray for you daily,” she said in her statement, although she could not address him directly in court.

Katelyn Farley, the case’s prosecutor, said she felt Byrd was dangerous and shouldn’t be in the community.

“Any other female the defendant is around is a potential victim, especially if the defendant chooses to partake in alcohol or drugs,” Farley said.

She asked the judge to sentence him to a fixed three years in prison, with a possible seven more after that.

Greenwood seemed less convinced. He noted the woman’s want for Byrd to find treatment, and her desire to meet with him, at some point, after he had received it. Byrd had already served more than a year in jail, he said, and noted that period of time was more significant for an 18-year-old than for an older adult.

“At least for now, under these circumstances, prison is more likely to hurt than it is to help,” Greenwood said.

Still, he was stern when telling Byrd he needed to abide by the terms of probation — including no drugs or alcohol for 10 years — and said he felt Byrd still failed to fully own his actions, blaming, instead, the substances in his system.

“Drugs and alcohol simply do not cause this kind of behavior — it’s that simple,” he said.

If he failed probation, Greenwood said, Byrd would go to prison — and he would not be likely to receive parole.

Byrd’s own address to the court was brief, but in it he appeared to address something the woman had said in her statement. No matter who told her the incident was not her fault, she’d said, she still blamed herself. She said she felt hearing Byrd tell her she was free of blame was, perhaps, the only way she could believe it.

“I also want to take this time to apologize to (the woman), let her know it is not her fault, and how sorry I am for the year of trauma I put her through,” Byrd said.

