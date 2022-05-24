Boise woman sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Pamela Hemphill to serve two months in jail and three years probation.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who participated in the January 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol will serve two months in jail and three years probation as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Senior Judge Royce Lambert of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday sentenced Pamela Hemphill for one misdemeanor count of demonstrating, parading or picketing in the U.S. Capitol Building. Three other counts were dropped under the plea agreement. In addition to jail time and probation, the judge ordered Hemphill to pay $500 restitution.

In Tuesday morning's sentencing hearing, the prosecutor said certain aspects of Hemphill's conduct at the Capitol put her case in a different category. Hemphill "repeatedly turned to police for help while simultaneously undermining their efforts" and bragged about the August 2020 incident in which a group of protestors broke a glass door at the Idaho State Capitol on the first day of a special session to address issues related to civil liability and elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On January 6, "many protested without engaging the police," the prosecutor said. "This defendant did not choose to take things in from a distance."

A crowd had gathered outside the Capitol to protest the counting of Electoral College votes for then-President-elect Joe Biden. Hemphill recorded video as many people moved closer to the building.

A video the prosecution played in court contains audio of Hemphill telling a police officer, "I have to get out of that crowd," adding that she had surgery and was a journalist. The officer had her stand in a safer area.

Moments later, Hemphill is heard saying to people in the crowd, "You just come in. That's all you do. This is your house, your house. Haven't you had enough with the (expletive)?"

"These are not the actions of a citizen journalist. These are the actions of a rioter," the prosecutor said.

After the crowd broke through a barrier and police were scrambling to secure the doors to the Capitol's East Rotunda, officers again came to Hemphill's aid, at her pleading.

The prosecutor said the government acknowledges Hemphill's lack of a criminal history and that, after then-President Donald Trump urged the protesters to leave, she tried to prevent other rioters from entering the Capitol. However, the prosecutor said, Hemphill "needlessly drew resources away from police at a time when they were desperately needed."

Hemphill's defense attorney, Nathan Silver, said he was "not going to argue that she was carried away," adding that people can have different motives for participating in a protest, "but when they get together, things can become very combustible."

"She may have provided encouragement that she now regrets," Silver said.

Silver asked the court to take into account Hemphill's age, medical situation, and successful, ongoing recovery from addiction, and sentence her to home confinement.

When it came time to make her statement before hearing her sentence, Hemphill said, "I fully regret everything I said and did at the Capitol," adding that her intentions were to record what was happening, not be a part of it. She compared her actions to cheering on a team at a football game.

"Then the fans started going onto the field. I should have gone home. Instead, I was there filming chaos when I should never have left the stands in the first place," Hemphill said.

Fighting back tears, Hemphill apologized to police.

"They saved my life," she said. "They should be honored forever."

Judge Lambert said it was "tempting" to be "lenient in this kind of situation," but said what happened on January 6, 2021, was more serious and "didn't equate to other demonstrations."

"In some ways when I see those videos, I want to give you the maximum," Lambert said.

Hemphill will be allowed to voluntarily surrender for detention when a facility is designated. Her probation will be under supervision of the District of Idaho.

