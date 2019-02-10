BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman has been charged with four counts of felony aggravated DUI three months after she was involved in a crash that killed a 3-year-old girl.

Anna Mihelich, 53, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and booked into the Ada County Jail.

The crash happened July 2 on Orchard Street, just south of Diamond Street. According to police, Mihelich was driving an SUV south on Orchard when she collided with a van.

All four occupants of the van, including three children, were rushed to the hospital. Six days later, 3-year-old Odalys Martinez died from her injuries.

Odalys Martinez

Courtesy of Patsy Jimenez Calero

Police recently completed their investigation and sent the information to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office for a review of possible charges.

Mihelich is expected to make her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

