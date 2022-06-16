Boise woman charged in connection with U.S Capitol riot pleads not guilty

The 53-year-old Boise woman is said to have live-streamed video from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Yvonne St. Cyr, 53, pleaded not guilty on Thursday afternoon in U.S District Court for her alleged crimes during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S Capitol in Washington D.C.

St. Cyr is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. She appeared in court by video.

In a criminal complaint, FBI Special Agent Matthew Gano wrote that St Cyr went into the Capitol during the riot sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Gano wrote that St Cyr live-streamed video from inside the Capitol and was photographed inside the Senators Hideaway Office, as previously reported by KTVB.

In a previous interview with KTVB, St. Cyr said that she was at the Capitol for a reason.

“I still feel like I did the right thing, and I still feel like God is in control, and he's got a plan. I don't know what it is and I'm a part of it," she said.

In a live video that appears to have been taken in St Cyr's hotel room following the riot, she talks about breaching the Capitol and references the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that the government is controlled by a secret cabal of Satan-worshiping Democrats and elites who sexually assault children and drink their blood.

St Cyr also repeated unfounded claims that President Joe Biden's victory was the result of fraud.

St. Cyr was previously arrested in December 2020, and was charged with trespassing after police say she entered a Central District Health building during a meeting and refused to leave.