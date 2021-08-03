Boise woman pleads guilty to importing bath salts through international mail

Jennifer Niemann told federal investigators she used Bitcoin to buy the drugs online.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to importation of a controlled substance after federal agents intercepted a package of bath salths being mailed to her address.

Jennifer Niemann, 34, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Niemann was indicted in April after the United States Customs and Border Protection seized the parcel at a San Francisco mail facility.

The package of bath salt analogue α-PHP had been sent from the Netherlands and was addressed to Niemann in Boise. During an interview with investigators, Niemann admitted to using Bitcoin to purchase the drugs online.

"Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez credited the efforts of the United States Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Postal Inspection Service, which led to the charges," the U.S. Attorney wrote in a press release.

Sentencing in the case is set for Oct. 20.

