Boise woman arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

Yvonne St. Cyr was previously arrested in December after police say she entered the Central District Health building during a meeting and refused to leave.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol Building.

Yvonne St. Cyr was "taken into custody without incident" by agents with Homeland Security Investigations, officers with the Boise Police Department, and members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

According to the FBI, an arrest warrant was issued for St. Cyr in Washington D.C. in connection to alleged crimes during the riot. Officials have not released what charges St. Cyr faces, and her case has not yet been uploaded to the federal court filing system.

St. Cyr was previously arrested in December after police say she entered the Central District Health building in Boise during a meeting about a revised public health order for the city, then refused to leave.

She was charged with misdemeanor trespassing in connection to that incident and has pleaded not guilty.

St. Cyr is at least the third Idahoan charged in connection to the Capitol breach, which happened when a group of supporters of former president Donald Trump overwhelmed police and forced their way into the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory. Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol Police officer.

Josiah Colt, 34, of Meridian was indicted last month on charges including obstructing official proceedings and aiding and abetting. He faces a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison. A Sandpoint man, Michael Anthony Pope, was also arrested and charged after he was caught on video inside the Capitol.

Several hundred people across the U.S. have been charged with crimes connected to the riot.