BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police arrested a 29-year-old Boise woman early Friday morning after investigators say she was driving under the influence and fled the scene of an accident.

Police say they received reports of a hit and run accident on the 1400 block of South Roosevelt Street at about midnight Thursday.

According to investigators, Kinsley Brunke was driving southbound on Roosevelt when her passenger got out of the moving vehicle and was immediately hit by the car. Brunke then fled the scene before police found her.

Police say the passenger sustained serious injuries but did not release their current status or their identity.

Witnesses of the crash helped the injured passenger, while another driver followed Brunke and shared information to police, according to investigators.

Brunke was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday morning and was charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

