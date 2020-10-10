Boise man arrested on battery charges after allegedly hugging, kissing girl

Boise police say they found evidence that the man made unwanted contact with the girl but did not try to get her to come with him anywhere.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department announced on Friday evening that officers arrested a 48-year-old man for battery in connection and incident that happened near Whitney Elementary School in Boise.

Police say they arrested Waseem Sadar of Boise after officers found evidence that he approached a student and made unwanted physical contact with her, including kissing and hugging her.

The incident happened on Oct. 1, near W. Overland Road and S. Owhyee Street in Boise, which is just blocks from Whitney Elementary School.

Officials added that it doesn't appear that Sadar tried to get the girl to come with him.

Sadar was arrested without issue on misdemeanor battery charges on Friday.

