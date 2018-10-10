MERIDIAN -- Three people are in jail after police say they beat up a fellow bar patron and stole his money in Meridian Wednesday morning.

The suspects - 28-year-old Seth Case, 34-year-old Roger Flege and 40-year-old Melanie Payne, all of Boise - were all arrested just after 2 a.m.

Officers had responded to the reported robbery at a bar in the 1400 block of Eagle Road to find a 28-year-old man who had been severely beaten. The victim had extensive injuries to his face, and cash had been stolen from his wallet, according to police.

Investigators say suspects had met the victim earlier that night inside the bar, then attacked him out in the parking lot. The injured man said he had not previously met Payne, Case or Flege.

After robbing the man, police say, the suspects drove away in Payne's car. They were taken into custody near Maple Grove Road and Brookview Drive at a short time later by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Case, Flege and Payne have all been booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony robbery charge. They are due to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, the suspects could each face up to life in prison.

