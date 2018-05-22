BOISE - A 13-year-old Boise boy has been charged with making school threats, police said Tuesday.

Boise police on Monday night received a tip through Crime Stoppers about a vague threat that was made and a possible suspect. Officials said he admitted to making the threats after being contacted by Boise police school resource officers.

The parents of the suspect allowed officers to search their home for material that could be used to make an explosive device. Officers didn't find any evidence of the suspect's ability to create a viable device.

Police said that around 1 p.m. Tuesday, officers learned that the suspect left something at a local elementary school. Students and staff were asked to stay in the building while officers responded. The officers, with the help of the suspect, quickly found the item and determined that it wasn't a threat.

The boy was booked into juvenile detention on a felony count of threatening violence upon school grounds

