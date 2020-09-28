Suspect in custody after standoff at Boise apartment complex

The man surrendered to police just after noon, officials say.

BOISE, Idaho — One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff in a Boise neighborhood Monday.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the standoff happened at an apartment complex at 32nd and Gooding streets, just off of State Street and Veteran's Memorial Parkway.

Ada County Dispatch says that officers were first called out to the complex at about 8 a.m. for a domestic situation. The condition of the victim has not been released.

According to Boise Police, crisis negotiators were brought in about an hour into the standoff to negotiate with the man. He surrendered to police and was taken into custody just after noon.

Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said the man faces potential charges of felony domestic battery and felony attempted strangulation. His name will be released after he is booked into the Ada County Jail.