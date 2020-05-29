Man hurt in downtown Boise stabbing; person of interest sought

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to his hand and his face.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is asking for the public's help tracking down a "person of interest" in a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday just before noon in the 1500 block of River Street. According to police, two men got into a fight, and one of them ended up getting cut on his hand and face with a sharp object.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, and his wounds are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators have identified 59-year-old Nathan Rideb as a person of interest in the case. Rideb also goes by the name "Omak," police said.

Officers have been unable to find Rideb.

Police are also looking for a female witness to the stabbing. Investigators say the woman walked by the two men and had a brief exchange with them before they got into the fight.