x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

crime

Man hurt in downtown Boise stabbing; person of interest sought

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to his hand and his face.
Credit: KTVB file
Boise Police Car with crime scene tape.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is asking for the public's help tracking down a "person of interest" in a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday just before noon in the 1500 block of River Street. According to police, two men got into a fight, and one of them ended up getting cut on his hand and face with a sharp object.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, and his wounds are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators have identified 59-year-old Nathan Rideb as a person of interest in the case. Rideb also goes by the name "Omak," police said.

Officers have been unable to find Rideb.

Police are also looking for a female witness to the stabbing. Investigators say the woman walked by the two men and had a brief exchange with them before they got into the fight.

Anyone with information about Rideb or the female witness is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.

RELATED: New Meadows man charged with murder in shooting death of son

RELATED: Fairfield man pleads guilty to killing 3 young sisters in DUI crash

RELATED: Boise man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges