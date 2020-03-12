Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Boise man

Roy McCarthy, 60, was charged with trafficking after deputies found bags of methamphetamine and heroin in his pants as he was being booked into the Ada County Jail.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is being charged with drug trafficking after deputies found bags of methamphetamine and heroin in his pants as he was being booked into the Ada County Jail.

Roy Dudley McCarthy, 60, was originally pulled over as part of a traffic stop after a deputy saw him driving erratically in south Boise Wednesday night.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the deputy watched McCarthy speed through the Five Mile Road and Columbia Road intersection, then swerve in and out of his lane as he continued south on Five Mile. At one point, the deputy reported, McCarthy came very close to hitting a pole on the side of the road.

After the suspect was pulled over, deputies say they found a bag with marijuana, syringes, and a digital scale with meth residue inside McCarthy’s car. He was arrested and taken to the Ada County Jail.

During the booking process, according to the sheriff's office, jail staff found bags containing methamphetamine and heroin in McCarthy's pockets.

He faces felony charges of drug possession, trafficking in methamphetamine, and introducing major contraband into a correctional facility as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

McCarthy is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

