Boise police arrest woman on disturbing the peace charge after protest at health official's home

Police say Susan Lang took part in a noisy protest outside of a Central District Health board member's home on Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — A 51-year-old Boise woman was arrested on a misdemeanor disturbing the peace warrant on Wednesday after, police said, she took part in a protest outside the home of local health official.

While hundreds of people gathered outside the Central District Health office in Boise to protest a CDH board meeting, smaller groups went to the homes of several board members.

A video posted on social media showed what appeared to be three protesters in front of the home of CDH board member Diana Lachiondo, blasting air horns, banging on buckets, and playing clips from the movie Scarface.

Lachiondo, who was taking part in the virtual board meeting from her office at the Ada County Courthouse, tearfully told the board she had to leave because her children were home alone.

According to Boise police, officers responded to board members' homes and, though the protesters had already left, they found evidence including chalk on the sidewalk and videos of the incident.

Neighbors also confirmed the noisy protest, and signed a complaint, allowing police to seek warrants for disturbing the police.

On Wednesday police arrested 51-year-old Susan Lang of Boise. She was booked and released from the Ada County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said they actively searching for two other people to serve them with warrants.

Editor's note: The video above is an interview from Wednesday with CDH board member Diana Lachiondo.

