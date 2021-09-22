11 men charged in Boise prostitution sting

"Prostitution is not a victimless crime and targeting the buyers of commercial sex is one way to make an impact on the bigger problem of human trafficking."

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly a dozen people are facing charges following a Boise law enforcement sting targeting people who pay prostitutes for sex.

Idaho State Police and Boise Police teamed up on the operation, which was carried out Tuesday "at an undisclosed location in Boise."

"Our focus for this operation was to reduce the demand for prostitution in the Treasure Valley," said Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia. "Prostitution is not a victimless crime and targeting the buyers of commercial sex is one way to make an impact on the bigger problem of human trafficking and stop it from happening in our city."

Eleven suspects were booked into the Ada County Jail on misdemeanor patronizing a prostitute charges. Those arrested are listed below:

- Saverio Paul Mancieri, 71, Star, ID

- Jerry Deon Reiner, 33, Pocatello, ID

- Jose R Montenegro, 35, Wilder, ID

- Frank Ramos Moran, 34, Portland, OR

- David Richard Lockwood, 69, Boise, ID

- Chadwick Vaughn Jolley, 48, Kuna, ID

- Gerardo Escobar-Rodriguez, 37, Mountain Home, ID

- Thomas David Matthews, 40, McCall, ID

- Gabriel Castillo, 40, Arleta, CA

- Abdul Kwitonda, 34, Boise, ID

- Madison Dean Guernsey, 30, Boise, ID

"Sex trafficking victims are often subjected to severe forms of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their trafficker," Miraglia said. "Boise is not immune to this type of crime and we are working to address the problem from multiple fronts including public awareness."

Boise Police say sex trafficking cases are complex and require collaboration between police agencies and the community. Boise Police thanked FACES of Hope, the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition, and Idaho COBS for their work.

"Human trafficking is not confined to one city or state and lives around the world are impacted," said Idaho State Police Captain Matthew Sly. "The Idaho State Police were happy to join a team highly skilled and dedicated to stopping this crime wherever we can."

