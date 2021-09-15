Boise man gets prison for creating child pornography

Police began investigating after a 13-year-old girl reported that the defendant had been sexually abusing her for years.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was handed a lengthy prison sentence Tuesday for taking photos and videos of himself sexually abusing a little girl.

Joseph Anthony Lee, 38, was sentenced to 28 years in prison. In addition, he was ordered to register as a sex offender and pay more than $18,000 in restitution to his victims.

The investigation began after a 13-year-old girl reported that Lee had been molesting her for several years. Boise Police served a search warrant at Lee's home in January 2020, seizing his cell phone. On the phone, detectives discovered explicit photos and videos that Lee had taken, showing him sexually abusing the girl.

Police also found "numerous" other child pornography files depicting other children.

Lee pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in March.

"As parents, colleagues, teachers, and caregivers, we must be vigilant in reporting these types of crimes to law enforcement," Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. said. "Please help us prevent child abuse."

Watch more crime news: