Boise police vow to focus more on traffic safety in 2020

The Boise Police Department says its officers will focus more on traffic safety this year, an effort that will include increased attention to traffic violations at major intersections, school zones and neighborhoods.

According to the department, a citizen survey conducted in 2018 showed that the biggest concern regarding crime was traffic offenses, especially speeding and running red lights or stop signs.

"There are around 4,000 traffic accidents in Boise every year," Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson said in a statement. "It's up to all of us to make our roads a safe place for all road users."

Officers issued more than 30,000 traffic citations in 2019.

"The driving behaviors that concern us the most are distracted and aggressive driving," Corporal Kyle Wills said. "We really encourage residents to buckle up, put down the distractions, and drive safely so that we all make it home."

