BOISE — Boise Police officers used tasers to subdue a stabbing suspect Thursday morning outside a southeast Boise home.

Officers responded to reports of a man attacking another man with a knife outside a home on the 3900 block of Preamble Place. When officers arrived at the scene, the stabbing suspect was still holding a knife and did not comply with officer commands, according to Boise Police Department officials.

The officers deployed tasers to subdue the man and took him into custody without further incident.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boise Police.

The stabbing suspect and victim didn't appear to know each other.

Police say the scene is secure and their investigation is ongoing.

Preamble Place was closed to southbound traffic at Bergeson Street. Check back for updates.

