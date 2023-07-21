Boise Police searching for suspect in armed convenience store robberies

BPD is investigating three robberies at local convenience stores with a similar suspect description. The robberies happened on different dates but each time the suspect entered the store armed with a weapon and wearing a mask over his face. He is described as having a unique walk and being about 5’4” - 5’6”. There is a little bit of audio in the attached video from the suspect talking to staff. Each time the suspect got way with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise. Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.