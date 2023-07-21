Boise Police searching for suspect in armed convenience store robberies

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is looking for a suspect in a string of armed robberies at convenience stories in the area.
On three separate occasions, a suspect with a similar description has entered local stores wearing a mask over his face, while armed with a weapon. Police said based on surveillance video and descriptions, the suspect has a "unique walk," and can be heard talking to staff during the incidents.
Boise Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 man. In each of the armed robberies, he took store merchandise and "an undisclosed amount" of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790. Surveillance video including the suspect is included in the post below from the Boise Police Department:
