x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Boise Police searching for suspect in armed convenience store robberies

Boise Police said the suspect was armed with a weapon during the three robberies. On each occasion, he left with store merchandise and cash.
Credit: Boise Police Department / Facebook

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is looking for a suspect in a string of armed robberies at convenience stories in the area. 

On three separate occasions, a suspect with a similar description has entered local stores wearing a mask over his face, while armed with a weapon. Police said based on surveillance video and descriptions, the suspect has a "unique walk," and can be heard talking to staff during the incidents. 

Boise Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 man. In each of the armed robberies, he took store merchandise and "an undisclosed amount" of money. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790. Surveillance video including the suspect is included in the post below from the Boise Police Department:

BPD is investigating three robberies at local convenience stores with a similar suspect description. The robberies happened on different dates but each time the suspect entered the store armed with a weapon and wearing a mask over his face. He is described as having a unique walk and being about 5’4” - 5’6”. There is a little bit of audio in the attached video from the suspect talking to staff. Each time the suspect got way with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise. Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Posted by Boise Police Department on Friday, July 21, 2023

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS:  Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Police arrest 5 in Meridian, 1 in Nampa as part of drug investigation

Before You Leave, Check This Out