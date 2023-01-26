Boise Police stop man using tools on change machines, ATM

An Emmett man is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor after Boise Police officers caught him breaking into change machines and an ATM Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett man is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor after Boise Police officers caught him breaking into change machines and an ATM Thursday morning, according to a news release.

After a sound and motion activated alarm went off inside a closed business on South Broadway Avenue around 4 a.m., officers responded and stopped the burglary in progress.

Boise Police said 44-year-old Jon Nobles of Emmett was seen using power tools on change machines and an ATM in the business. As change dropped on the floor with loud banging, Nobles ran further into the business away from officers, according to the Boise Police Department.

Nobles allegedly "refused commands" from officers before forcing his way through drywall into another business. Boise Police said he was arrested with the help of a K-9.

The Emmett man was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Ada County Jail on the following charges: Malicious injury to property, burglary and resisting or obstructing officers (misdemeanor).

Police believe Nobles entering the building through the roof Thursday morning. BPD also said he caused "significant property damage" to the roof, drywall, water main line, change machines and ATM.

