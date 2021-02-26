Boise police seeking information on construction equipment thefts

Derek Johanson has been identified as a suspect in multiple thefts of construction equipment including mini-excavators, skid steers, and scissor lifts.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are asking for the public's help in finding several pieces of stolen construction equipment.

According to investigators, Derek Johanson has been identified as a suspect in multiple thefts of construction equipment including mini-excavators, skid steers, and scissor lifts.

Police said in a Facebook post that the thefts have occurred in Boise and throughout northern Utah.

Detectives are looking for anyone who may have recently purchased equipment from Johanson, who goes by multiple aliases including Derek Johnson, Grayson, Gray, and Derek Johnnson.

Anyone with information on the thefts or who has purchased equipment from Johanson is asked to call Boise Police Detective Jones at 208-570-6275 and reference case 21-100363.

Watch more crime news: