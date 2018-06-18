BOISE - Boise police are stepping up enforcement of traffic violations at dangerous intersections throughout the city.

Boise motorcycle and traffic enforcement officers are focusing on 19 intersections identified by the Idaho Office of Highway Safety as having the highest number of crashes in the city. The patrols have been launched in partnership with the Office of Highway Safety.

The patrols started June 15 and will run until July 13. Officers will be focusing on education and enforcement of violations including: speed through intersections, failure to obey traffic control devices, texting and driving, following too closely and seatbelt compliance.

Here are the intersections included in the campaign:

- Cole Road/Overland Road

- Cole Road/Fairview Avenue

- Fairview Avenue/Maple Grove Road

- Franklin Road./Milwaukee Street

- Cole Road/Franklin Road

- Fairview Avenue/Milwaukee Street

- Curtis Road/Fairview Avenue

- Five Mile Road/Overland Road

- Orchard Street/Overland Road

- Eagle Road/McMillan Road

- Glenwood Street/State Street

- Cloverdale Road/Fairview Avenue

- Maple Grove Road/Overland Road

- Entertainment Avenue/Overland Road

- Fairview Avenue/Five Mile Road

- Chinden Boulevard/Eagle Road

- Emerald Street/Milwaukee Street

- Cole Road/Ustick Road

- Fairview Avenue/Mitchell Street

For more information about Intersection Crash Statistics from ITD click here.





