Boise Police standoff with aggravated battery suspect closes portion of State Street

BOISE, Idaho — A standoff between Boise Police and an aggravated battery suspect Saturday morning blocked off West State Street between 12th and 15th streets.
The Boise Police Department on social media said its Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team were attempting to make contact with the suspect inside a home. SWAT is also on scene.
In an update Saturday afternoon, police said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. Officers are clearing the area along State Street following the standoff.
Fanci Freez and DK Donuts were both blocked off during the incident. Boise Police were diverting traffic and asking drivers to avoid the area.
This developing story will be updated as more information is confirmed.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.