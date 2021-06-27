Boise Police, suspect involved in shooting incident on Saturday evening

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police reported a shooting incident that took place on Sunday afternoon on 36th Street and North Eryie Way in Boise.
The shooting occurred as officers confronted a suspect who was believed to be connected to a missing 14-year-old who has since been found safe.
According to the Boise Police Department (BPD) Twitter account, officers began seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma in relation to a missing child at 6:22 p.m. on Sunday. The tweet said officers had reason to believe the child, a 14-year-old, was in danger.
BPD announced via Twitter the 14-year-old was found safely at 7:34 p.m. When officers attempted to confront the suspect, BPD said there was a shooting. They did not explicitly say whether the suspect was Hassan Mkoma but said the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.
The incident is being investigated by the Garden City Police Department.
BPD is set to hold a media briefing within the hour. To watch live, click below: