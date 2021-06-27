Boise Police, suspect involved in shooting incident on Saturday evening

Boise Police Department is set to hold a media briefing regarding the incident within the hour.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police reported a shooting incident that took place on Sunday afternoon on 36th Street and North Eryie Way in Boise.

The shooting occurred as officers confronted a suspect who was believed to be connected to a missing 14-year-old who has since been found safe.

According to the Boise Police Department (BPD) Twitter account, officers began seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma in relation to a missing child at 6:22 p.m. on Sunday. The tweet said officers had reason to believe the child, a 14-year-old, was in danger.

BPD announced via Twitter the 14-year-old was found safely at 7:34 p.m. When officers attempted to confront the suspect, BPD said there was a shooting. They did not explicitly say whether the suspect was Hassan Mkoma but said the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

BPD is looking for Mohamud Hassan Mkoma in connection with a missing child, Salayman, 14. They were last seen in the area of W. Stoker Ln near State St. and N. North Street. Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911. Boise police have reason to believe the child may be in danger. pic.twitter.com/00w3kB0x1T — Boise PD (@BoisePD) June 28, 2021

(1) Boise Police have located 14-year-old Salayman and he is now safe. Officers confronted the suspect in the area of 36th and Eyrie and there was an officer involved shooting. The scene is secure and the suspect has been transported to the hospital. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) June 28, 2021

The incident is being investigated by the Garden City Police Department.