Boise Police seek help identifying hit-and-run driver

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for information from the public after a pickup truck hit a motorcycle and continued driving.
In a Facebook post Friday, Boise Police said the incident occurred May 23 around 10:40 p.m. near North 34th Street and West State Street in Boise.
The post includes a video, where a red pickup truck can be seen making a left turn. The truck then cuts the motorcyclist off in the far-right lane, forcing the motorcycle off the road.
The driver of the motorcycle sustained significant injuries from the hit-and-run crash. A video of the incident is included below, courtesy of the Boise Police Department's Facebook:
Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790. A tip can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho by calling (208) 343-COPS (2677), visiting www.343COPS.com, or by using the 'P3 Tips' mobile app.
