Boise Police seek help identifying hit-and-run driver

Do you recognize this truck or have information about this crash? On May 23rd around 10:40pm officers responded to a hit and run on 34th and State. The victim on the motorcycle in the top right of this video sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device. #BPDIdMe https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/police/bpd-id-me/