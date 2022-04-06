x
Crime

Boise Police seek help identifying hit-and-run driver

Surveillance video shows the pickup truck hitting a motorcyclist after making a left turn. Boise Police said the motorcycle driver sustained significant injuries.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for information from the public after a pickup truck hit a motorcycle and continued driving. 

In a Facebook post Friday, Boise Police said the incident occurred May 23 around 10:40 p.m. near North 34th Street and West State Street in Boise.

The post includes a video, where a red pickup truck can be seen making a left turn. The truck then cuts the motorcyclist off in the far-right lane, forcing the motorcycle off the road. 

The driver of the motorcycle sustained significant injuries from the hit-and-run crash. A video of the incident is included below, courtesy of the Boise Police Department's Facebook: 

Do you recognize this truck or have information about this crash? On May 23rd around 10:40pm officers responded to a hit and run on 34th and State. The victim on the motorcycle in the top right of this video sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device. #BPDIdMe https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/police/bpd-id-me/

Posted by Boise Police Department on Friday, June 3, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790. A tip can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho by calling (208) 343-COPS (2677), visiting www.343COPS.com, or by using the 'P3 Tips' mobile app. 

