Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information

The burglary was reported Sunday at a home on West Donnybrook Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them.

The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

Doorbell camera video from around 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, shows a man wearing blue sweatpants, a windbreaker-style jacket, a baseball hat and black-rimmed glasses. Police said the video shows the man approaching the home and knocking several times, then walking away before a black SUV is seen leaving the area.

Less than an hour later, at 4:50 p.m. another man wearing blue jeans, a flannel shirt and a beanie is seen opening the unlocked front door and entering the home. That man does not appear to leave the home through the front door.

Boise Police ask anyone with information or additional surveillance video to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 208-377-6790, or contact Crime Stoppers online by calling 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677), or by submitting a tip using the P3 mobile app. Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

Boise Police investigating burglary 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Watch more Local News: